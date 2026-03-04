Left Menu

Fitch Downgrades Indonesia: Economic Resilience Amid Investor Concerns

Fitch Ratings downgraded Indonesia's credit outlook to negative, citing uncertainty and reduced policy credibility. However, Indonesia's central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, reassures that the country's economic fundamentals remain robust, maintaining strong prospects despite potential investor concerns.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook from stable to negative, a move that has heightened concerns among investors. The downgrade is attributed to increasing uncertainty and diminished credibility in the country's policymaking.

Despite the downgrade, Indonesia's central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, emphasized that the decision does not reflect a decline in the nation's economic fundamentals. Warjiyo asserted that Indonesia's economic prospects remain robust and resilient.

As Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia faces the daunting task of maintaining investor confidence amid uncertainty, while authorities work to reassure stakeholders of the country's steadfast economic resilience.

