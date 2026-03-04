Sterling's Rise Amid Global Tensions: An Economic Balancing Act

Sterling made gains against the dollar for the first time this week on Wednesday, amid wider market fluctuations driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Traders have been closely monitoring how the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as well as the surge in global energy prices, is affecting currency markets.

On Wednesday, the pound climbed 0.33% to $1.34, recovering from a two-month low. Although the UK showed little reaction to finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget update, steep oil and gas price hikes are putting pressure on import-reliant currencies, while the Norwegian crown gains some ground.

Dollar dominance has temporarily waned, allowing G10 currencies to recover some losses. However, UK inflation remains high, heightening economic risks as soaring energy costs could drive up import costs. The Bank of England may now be less likely to cut rates, as inflationary pressures persist.