Tragic Bus Accident in Maharashtra: A Journey to Remember

A tragic accident unfolded in Maharashtra's Raigad district when a luxury bus, carrying 49 passengers, overturned on a slope in the Karnala area. The bus was en route to Konkan from Mumbai.

The driver lost control, leading to the death of Amol Talwadekar, a Rajapur resident, and injuring 26 others. The severity of the crash has left many shaken.

Following the crash, the driver fled the scene but has been subsequently detained by the Raigad police, highlighting the authorities' swift action amidst the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)