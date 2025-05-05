Kolkata Metro Receives New Dalian Rakes Enhancing Fleet Capacity

Two new Dalian rakes have arrived at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, the Kolkata Metro Railway announced. Procured through a global tender, these rakes will be added to the metro system, enhancing the efficiency of commuting services with their wide doors and better seating arrangements.

The coaches of the newly arrived rakes are currently being unloaded and will be sent to the Noapara car shed, officials confirmed on Sunday. Manufactured by CNR Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company in China, these rakes promise improved air conditioning and increased capacity for the metro network.

As of now, five Dalian rakes are in operation along Kolkata's North-South corridor. With the addition of these two new rakes, the fleet will increase to seven, although it remains uncertain which metro line they will service. The Kolkata Metro currently operates a total of 31 rakes on the Blue Line, 18 on the Green Line, three on the Orange Line, and two on the Purple Line.

