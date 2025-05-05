Japanese Delegation Concludes Influential Visit to Assam, Boosting Bilateral Ties

A high-organized Japanese delegation, headed by House Speaker Nukuga Fukushiro, wrapped up a significant three-day visit to Assam on Monday. The delegation engaged with key state officials, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussing various issues of mutual interest and paving the way for potential collaborations.

The visitors toured significant sites in the state, such as a Japan-assisted skill training center and the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati. They also visited Tata's upcoming semiconductor plant, indicating keen interest in the region's technological advancements.

This marks the fourth high-level Japanese visit since Chief Minister Sarma's February tour of Japan. The state aims for increased Japanese investment, signified by these frequent diplomatic interactions as a positive indicator of strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)