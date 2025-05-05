Bajaj Consumer Care: A Beauty Giant's Financial Journey

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, a major player in the beauty care segment, announced a 13% drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, settling at Rs 30.98 crore. This decline comes in contrast to the same quarter last year, where the company reported a profit of Rs 35.58 crore.

Despite the shrinking profit margins, the firm's revenue from operations saw a modest year-on-year increase of 4.38%, reaching Rs 250.49 crore in the March quarter of FY25. However, total expenses also escalated by 6.4% to Rs 221.38 crore, impacting the overall profitability.

Throughout FY25, Bajaj Consumer Care experienced a significant 19.4% fall in its annual profit figures, totaling Rs 125.26 crore compared to the previous year. While its principal focus remains on its renowned hair oil brands like Almond Drops and Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, slight revenue decrements were recorded compared to FY24.

