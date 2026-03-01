Left Menu

GST Revenues Surge: An In-Depth Analysis

In February, Gross GST collection surged by 8.1% to exceed Rs 1.83 lakh crore, primarily driven by a 17.2% rise in import revenues. While domestic revenue increased by 5.3%, total refunds also saw a 10.2% uplift. However, net cess revenue fell significantly compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:12 IST
GST Revenues Surge: An In-Depth Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In February, the Gross GST collection experienced an 8.1% rise, reaching over Rs 1.83 lakh crore. This growth was mainly attributed to a significant 17.2% increase in revenues from imports.

Domestic revenues witnessed a 5.3% growth, amounting to approximately Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while import revenues climbed to Rs 47,837 crore. Total refunds also saw a notable 10.2% increase, reaching Rs 22,595 crore.

Despite the overall positive trend in GST collections, net cess revenue dropped dramatically to Rs 5,063 crore, a stark contrast to last February's Rs 13,481 crore.

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026