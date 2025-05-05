Stellantis India Revamps Leadership Ahead of Leapmotor Launch

Automaker Stellantis India on Monday unveiled significant changes in its senior leadership roles, a strategic move aimed at boosting long-term business growth and operational efficiency. This restructuring also sets the stage for the anticipated launch of Leapmotor vehicles in the Indian market.

Kumar Priyesh, who currently serves as the Business Head & Director of Automotive Brands at Stellantis India, will now take charge of the retail business including sales and network development for the existing Jeep and Citroen brands, in addition to the soon-to-arrive Leapmotor. The company made the announcement through an official statement.

Meanwhile, Shishir Mishra, filling the role of Business Head & Director for Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, will oversee institutional business operations, mobility services, and financial solutions across their brand spectrum. CEO & MD Shailesh Hazela will continue to lead India's strategy, aligning it with global objectives while addressing local market needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)