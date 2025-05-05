Left Menu

Stellantis India Revamps Leadership Ahead of Leapmotor Launch

Stellantis India announces new leadership roles to enhance business growth and efficiency. Kumar Priyesh will oversee retail for Jeep and Citroen, as well as the new Leapmotor. Shishir Mishra heads strategic partnerships and institutional business. CEO Shailesh Hazela continues to drive the India strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:35 IST
Stellantis India Revamps Leadership Ahead of Leapmotor Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Stellantis India on Monday unveiled significant changes in its senior leadership roles, a strategic move aimed at boosting long-term business growth and operational efficiency. This restructuring also sets the stage for the anticipated launch of Leapmotor vehicles in the Indian market.

Kumar Priyesh, who currently serves as the Business Head & Director of Automotive Brands at Stellantis India, will now take charge of the retail business including sales and network development for the existing Jeep and Citroen brands, in addition to the soon-to-arrive Leapmotor. The company made the announcement through an official statement.

Meanwhile, Shishir Mishra, filling the role of Business Head & Director for Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, will oversee institutional business operations, mobility services, and financial solutions across their brand spectrum. CEO & MD Shailesh Hazela will continue to lead India's strategy, aligning it with global objectives while addressing local market needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025