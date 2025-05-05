Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Young Lives in Mahoba

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, three motorcycle riders were killed early Monday after a collision involving a truck on the Mahoba-Hamirpur National Highway.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, the accident occurred around 1:30 am near the Punjabi Dhaba in the Kabrai area. An unidentified truck reportedly ran over the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, while the third died from injuries at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod, aged 25, Jeetu, aged 17, and Bharat, aged 15, all from Kabrai town. The trio was reportedly heading home after working at a wedding function. Police efforts are underway to track down the truck driver, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted as part of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)