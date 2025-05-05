Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Young Lives in Mahoba

Three motorcycle riders lost their lives in a tragic accident when a truck ran over their motorcycle on the Mahoba-Hamirpur National Highway. The victims, young men returning from a wedding, were killed instantly or succumbed shortly thereafter. Authorities are pursuing the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:59 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Young Lives in Mahoba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, three motorcycle riders were killed early Monday after a collision involving a truck on the Mahoba-Hamirpur National Highway.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, the accident occurred around 1:30 am near the Punjabi Dhaba in the Kabrai area. An unidentified truck reportedly ran over the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, while the third died from injuries at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod, aged 25, Jeetu, aged 17, and Bharat, aged 15, all from Kabrai town. The trio was reportedly heading home after working at a wedding function. Police efforts are underway to track down the truck driver, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted as part of the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025