Greenfield Airports Approved for Kota and Puri: A Boost for Connectivity

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the creation of greenfield airports in Kota, Rajasthan, and Puri, Odisha. This move is set to enhance regional connectivity, boost religious tourism, and support economic activities. The decision underlines India's status as a rapidly expanding civil aviation market.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has given the go-ahead for greenfield airports in Rajasthan's city of Kota and in Puri, Odisha, as announced on Monday. This development marks a significant step in bolstering regional connectivity and catering to local economic demands.

Kota, primarily recognized for its educational and industrial significance, also happens to be the parliamentary constituency of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His proactive engagement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation played a pivotal role in fast-tracking this approval process.

Meanwhile, the proposed airport in Puri will significantly enhance religious tourism and support regional development, according to statements from the ministry. This initiative aligns with India's broader objectives of expanding its civil aviation infrastructure, an industry that currently boasts over 150 operational airports.

