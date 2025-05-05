Greenfield Airports Approved for Kota and Puri: A Boost for Connectivity

The Civil Aviation Ministry has given the go-ahead for greenfield airports in Rajasthan's city of Kota and in Puri, Odisha, as announced on Monday. This development marks a significant step in bolstering regional connectivity and catering to local economic demands.

Kota, primarily recognized for its educational and industrial significance, also happens to be the parliamentary constituency of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His proactive engagement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation played a pivotal role in fast-tracking this approval process.

Meanwhile, the proposed airport in Puri will significantly enhance religious tourism and support regional development, according to statements from the ministry. This initiative aligns with India's broader objectives of expanding its civil aviation infrastructure, an industry that currently boasts over 150 operational airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)