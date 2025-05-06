Left Menu

Ather Energy Soars: A Promising Debut in the Stock Market

Ather Energy Ltd made a successful stock market debut with its shares listing at a premium of over 2% against the issue price. The IPO, oversubscribed 1.43 times, included fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale. It's the second electric two-wheeler firm going public after Ola Electric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:41 IST
Ather Energy Soars: A Promising Debut in the Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Ather Energy Ltd, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, made its stock market debut with an impressive start, as shares listed at a premium exceeding 2% over the issue price of Rs 321.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 326.05 on the BSE, marking a 1.57% improvement against the issue price and later climbed 3.70% to hit Rs 332.90. NSE saw it open at Rs 328, offering a premium of 2.18%.

Valued at Rs 12,110.53 crore, Ather Energy's IPO was noteworthy as the first mainboard public issue of the financial year 2025-26, with a subscription rate of 1.43 times, signifying strong backing from QIBs and retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025