Ather Energy Soars: A Promising Debut in the Stock Market

On Tuesday, Ather Energy Ltd, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, made its stock market debut with an impressive start, as shares listed at a premium exceeding 2% over the issue price of Rs 321.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 326.05 on the BSE, marking a 1.57% improvement against the issue price and later climbed 3.70% to hit Rs 332.90. NSE saw it open at Rs 328, offering a premium of 2.18%.

Valued at Rs 12,110.53 crore, Ather Energy's IPO was noteworthy as the first mainboard public issue of the financial year 2025-26, with a subscription rate of 1.43 times, signifying strong backing from QIBs and retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)