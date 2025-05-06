Ather Energy Soars: A Promising Debut in the Stock Market
Ather Energy Ltd made a successful stock market debut with its shares listing at a premium of over 2% against the issue price. The IPO, oversubscribed 1.43 times, included fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale. It's the second electric two-wheeler firm going public after Ola Electric.
On Tuesday, Ather Energy Ltd, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, made its stock market debut with an impressive start, as shares listed at a premium exceeding 2% over the issue price of Rs 321.
The stock commenced trading at Rs 326.05 on the BSE, marking a 1.57% improvement against the issue price and later climbed 3.70% to hit Rs 332.90. NSE saw it open at Rs 328, offering a premium of 2.18%.
Valued at Rs 12,110.53 crore, Ather Energy's IPO was noteworthy as the first mainboard public issue of the financial year 2025-26, with a subscription rate of 1.43 times, signifying strong backing from QIBs and retail investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
