Krysstal: Revolutionizing Luxury Home Design for a Sustainable Future

Krysstal is transforming home spaces into hubs of luxury with sustainable designs in bathroom and kitchen accessories. Known for its eco-friendly innovations and active corporate social responsibility, the brand promotes intelligent design and responsible living, redefining modern luxury in Indian homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:01 IST
Krysstal: Revolutionizing Luxury Home Design for a Sustainable Future
Krysstal Faucets: Redefining Modern Bathrooms with Luxury, Innovation & Sustainability. Image Credit: ANI
Krysstal, a rising name in home design, is quietly redefining luxury in Indian households through environmentally-conscious innovations. Renowned for its designer bathroom and kitchen accessories, Krysstal's offerings go beyond mere hardware, championing a lifestyle shift toward sustainable and intelligent living.

The brand's approach to luxury blends aesthetics with functionality, featuring innovative products like no-drill, magnetic health faucets and smart shower panels equipped with digital intelligence. Exemplifying this shift is the KRYSSTAL Health Faucet, an advancement in hygiene that combines user-centric design with ease of installation, making it ideal for both rentals and newly renovated apartments.

In a country often grappling with water scarcity, Krysstal's commitment to conservation shines through its PureFlow Hard Water Filter. This product not only mitigates hard water issues but also underscores eco-friendly water usage. The brand's dedication extends beyond products, as evidenced by its active involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including refurbishing rural school washrooms and promoting water management and menstrual health education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

