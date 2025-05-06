Tragedy Strikes Poonch: Bus Crash Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a bus accident resulted in the loss of two lives and injured 44 others, according to officials on Tuesday.

The bus, en route to Mendhar from Ghani village, skidded off the road into a deep gorge, with the accident occurring around 9:20 am after the driver lost control, officials reported.

A swift rescue operation was launched by local residents, complemented by the concerted efforts of police, army, and CRPF personnel. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Majeed, 45, and Noor Hussain, 60, while nine of the injured remain critically wounded. Block Medical Officer, Ashfaq Choudhary, noted that five critical cases were transferred to Government Medical College, Jammu, for specialized care.

(With inputs from agencies.)