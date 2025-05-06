Premas Life Sciences Partners with Sphere Bio to Revolutionize Single-Cell Research in South Asia

Premas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (PLS) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sphere Bio, a leader in picodroplet-based microfluidic technologies. This partnership is set to revolutionize functional single-cell analysis in India and Bangladesh, promising transformative advancements in life science research.

Sphere Bio, known for its expertise in single-cell and picodroplet microfluidics, offers technologies that enable high-throughput analysis and isolation of individual cells. Such advancements are pivotal for antibody discovery, cell line development, and advanced cell therapy. Premas Life Sciences aims to democratize access to these technologies, facilitating broader adoption across the scientific community in South Asia.

This collaboration arrives as India and Bangladesh witness a surge in biomedical innovation backed by government initiatives. Praveen Gupta, MD of Premas, highlighted that technologies like Sphere Bio's Cyto-Mine® will be instrumental in strengthening the 'Made in India' biotech ecosystem. The partnership offers not just access to high-performance platforms, but also ensures localized expertise and tailored solutions for researchers.

