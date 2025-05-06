TCS Unveils GenAI-Enhanced 'MasterCraft' for Agile Legacy System Modernization

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leader in IT services, has introduced the latest iteration of 'MasterCraft' enhanced with GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities. The updated solution is designed to assist enterprises in modernizing their outdated legacy systems.

According to TCS's statement on Tuesday, the advanced version of MasterCraft can automate legacy application modernization processes, significantly cutting down both cost and time typically associated with manual processes. The enhancements from GenAI and Agentic AI expedite the mining of business logic, claiming a 70% reduction in costs and results at double the speed of traditional methods.

Enterprises on a digital transformation path face considerable challenges with their extensive legacy applications and data management, burdened by high maintenance costs and technology debt. The TCS innovation promises to deliver sustainable and maintainable modernization, with a proven record at a major North American bank. This is part of TCS's ongoing efforts since 2012 with MasterCraft, ensuring customers' legacy systems transformation into modern solutions.

