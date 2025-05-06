Brake Failure Tragedy: Fatal Bus Accident in West Sumatra

A tragic bus accident has occurred in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 passengers, including two children, and leaving several others injured.

According to Reza Chairul Akbar Sidiq, director of West Sumatra traffic police, the vehicle experienced brake failure while descending a steep road near a bus terminal in Padang city. Survivors reported that the driver lost control, leading to the bus overturning.

Emergency services, including the National Search and Rescue Agency, quickly arrived at the site, as footage showed the overturned bus surrounded by responders. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety standards and infrastructure in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)