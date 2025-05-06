Left Menu

Brake Failure Tragedy: Fatal Bus Accident in West Sumatra

A bus accident in West Sumatra, Indonesia, left 12 dead and many injured after losing control due to brake failure. The vehicle, en route from Medan to Jakarta, overturned on a steep road. Investigations are ongoing, adding to Indonesia’s record of road safety incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Padang | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A tragic bus accident has occurred in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 passengers, including two children, and leaving several others injured.

According to Reza Chairul Akbar Sidiq, director of West Sumatra traffic police, the vehicle experienced brake failure while descending a steep road near a bus terminal in Padang city. Survivors reported that the driver lost control, leading to the bus overturning.

Emergency services, including the National Search and Rescue Agency, quickly arrived at the site, as footage showed the overturned bus surrounded by responders. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety standards and infrastructure in Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

