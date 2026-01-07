Left Menu

Delhi's Traffic Police Adopt Selective FIR Strategy for Wrong-Side Driving

Delhi's Traffic Police are adopting a selective approach to filing FIRs against motorists driving on the wrong side. This move prioritizes public awareness and penalties like challans, reserving criminal charges for life-threatening or repeat violations. Evaluating signage clarity is also part of deciding on criminal actions.

Delhi's Traffic Police Adopt Selective FIR Strategy for Wrong-Side Driving
In a strategic move aiming to curb reckless driving, Delhi Traffic Police are adopting a selective approach to filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against motorists caught driving on the wrong side. Instead of a blanket policy, the filing of FIRs will be limited to life-threatening situations or repeat offenses, according to a senior official.

The primary approach will focus on public awareness and issuance of challans and notices for traffic violations. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Neeraj Thakur, stressed that FIRs would be reserved for scenarios endangering lives or showcasing willful legal disregard. Notably, police discretion will account for inadequate signage or unclear directions.

This initiative marks a significant shift in enforcement since December, as previous strategies involved fines or license suspensions. Traffic data reveals an increase in enforcement with 1,44,490 challans in 2025 compared to the previous year's 1,04,720. The measure, aligning with the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is set to effectively address rising road accidents in the national capital.

