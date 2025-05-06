Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Boost Economic Growth

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the 2025–26 transfer policy and introduced the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy for 2024. The GCC initiative aims to bolster economic growth and job creation across sectors like IT, finance, and consulting, with a focus on development and incentives for regional expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Boost Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the state's transfer policy for 2025–26, maintaining most provisions from the previous year, according to State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Transfers are set for mid-May to mid-June.

This year's policy aims to fill positions in aspirational districts and development blocks, Khanna noted. In a significant stride, the Cabinet also greenlit the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy–2024 to enhance economic growth and job opportunities across critical sectors.

Khanna explained that GCCs, covering IT services, finance, HR, and more, will strengthen the presence in numerous sectors. The policy promises incentives including land allocation and tax breaks, aiming to foster development in various city tiers and inject vigor into diverse economic domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025