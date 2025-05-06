Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Boost Economic Growth
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the 2025–26 transfer policy and introduced the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy for 2024. The GCC initiative aims to bolster economic growth and job creation across sectors like IT, finance, and consulting, with a focus on development and incentives for regional expansion.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the state's transfer policy for 2025–26, maintaining most provisions from the previous year, according to State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Transfers are set for mid-May to mid-June.
This year's policy aims to fill positions in aspirational districts and development blocks, Khanna noted. In a significant stride, the Cabinet also greenlit the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy–2024 to enhance economic growth and job opportunities across critical sectors.
Khanna explained that GCCs, covering IT services, finance, HR, and more, will strengthen the presence in numerous sectors. The policy promises incentives including land allocation and tax breaks, aiming to foster development in various city tiers and inject vigor into diverse economic domains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Towards Viksit Bharat: India's Path to Economic Growth by 2047
New Zealand's R&D Investment Surges to $6.4B, Driving Innovation and Economic Growth
IMF's Sobering Forecast: A Reset in Global Economic Growth
It was noted that Pahalgam attack came in wake of successful holding of JK polls and its steady progress towards economic growth: FS Misri.
World Bank's New Investment Lab Phase: Boosting Job Creation with Industry Leaders