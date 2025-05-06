Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Boost Economic Growth

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the state's transfer policy for 2025–26, maintaining most provisions from the previous year, according to State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Transfers are set for mid-May to mid-June.

This year's policy aims to fill positions in aspirational districts and development blocks, Khanna noted. In a significant stride, the Cabinet also greenlit the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy–2024 to enhance economic growth and job opportunities across critical sectors.

Khanna explained that GCCs, covering IT services, finance, HR, and more, will strengthen the presence in numerous sectors. The policy promises incentives including land allocation and tax breaks, aiming to foster development in various city tiers and inject vigor into diverse economic domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)