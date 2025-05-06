Left Menu

JBM Auto Propels Forward with Strong Q4 Growth and New Electric Bus Orders

Automotive giant JBM Auto reported a 20% rise in Q4 consolidated profit. The company saw significant growth in net sales and earnings compared to last year. With a robust order book, including a major electric bus contract under the PM e-bus Seva Scheme-2, JBM Auto is set to maintain its upward trajectory.

JBM Auto, a key player in the automotive and electric vehicle industry, has announced a notable 20% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 66 crore for the January-March 2025 period.

The surge in profit comes alongside a 10.75% rise in net sales, totaling Rs 1,645.70 crore compared to the previous year's Q4 figure of Rs 1,485.95 crore, as per the company's release.

Bolstered by a promising order book in both its OEM and tool room divisions, JBM Auto also secured a significant contract for 1,021 electric buses under the PM e-bus Seva Scheme-2, valued at approximately Rs 5,500 crore, signaling continued growth momentum.

