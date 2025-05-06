Mount Abu Name Change Sparks Outcry: Economic Concerns Arise

A proposal aimed at renaming Mount Abu and banning public consumption of meat and liquor has ignited significant opposition from local organizations. They argue the moves could severely impact the local economy, primarily driven by tourism. The proposal currently awaits the state government's decision.

The controversy started when a proposal to rename Mount Abu to 'Aburaj Teerth' was passed last October. Since then, multiple stakeholders, including hotel associations and local businesses, have expressed fears about the economic implications of such changes.

Local businessmen warn that renaming the hill station, known globally as Mount Abu, could create confusion and deter tourists. With many visitors from nearby Gujarat, a dry state, changes in food and liquor policies are expected to affect tourism-related employment significantly.

