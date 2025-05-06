Geopolitical Tensions Weaken Indian Stock Market Gains

The Indian stock market took a hit on Tuesday, closing in the red amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The BSE Sensex dropped by 155.77 points, or 0.19 percent, settling at 80,641.07, while the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped 81.55 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish at 24,379.60.

Volatility in the markets surged over recent weeks, spurred by the geopolitical friction along the India-Pakistan border, with the volatility index climbing 3.58 points to stand at 19. "The recent consolidation phase has followed a strong market recovery, albeit amid cautious sentiments due to border tensions. This, coupled with lackluster earnings growth this quarter, has further dampened market conditions," stated Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

According to Nair, investors are also eyeing the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, with speculation surrounding the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions impacting global market trends. The Indian market mirrored international pressures, with reciprocal tariffs affecting the US, intensifying selling pressures across the Nifty 50 and banking index, noted VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today.

Barring the automobile sector, which saw minor gains, most sectors including PSU Banks, Realty, Media, Oil & Gas, and Financial Services experienced negative performances. "Geopolitical concerns prompted investors to take a defensive stance, muting positive market influences," remarked Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity.

The banking sector bore a significant brunt, affected by potential government actions to offload stakes in PSU banks, catalyzing almost a 2.5 percent dip within the day. Despite a recent robust uptrend in the Nifty index, rallying 12 percent over recent weeks, investors are now watching foreign portfolio investments and India-US trade talks for further market guidance as the week progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)