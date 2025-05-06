Left Menu

AMPL Unveils South India's Largest Mahindra Dealership in Vijayawada

Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited has launched a major Mahindra dealership in Vijayawada. This expansive facility offers sales, service, and spares under one roof, with advanced service bays and cutting-edge technology displays. The inauguration boosts AMPL's footprint, marking their 135th Mahindra outlet and underlining their commitment to excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:51 IST
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd inaugurated South India's largest Mahindra 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) dealership in Vijayawada, AP spread across 1.03 lakh sq ft on May 6, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited (AMPL) inaugurated South India's largest Mahindra dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The launch event was attended by key industry figures, including Mr. Pavan Kumar, Mahindra's VP of Sales and Customer Care, and Mr. Baneswar Bannerjee, President and National Sales Head, alongside senior officials.

This modern 3S facility, located strategically on Eluru Road, Enikepadu, covers an impressive 1.03 lakh sq. ft., combining sales, service, and spares under one roof. The showroom can simultaneously display 14 vehicles, highlighting Mahindra's diverse offerings. With state-of-the-art service facilities and a focus on customer experience, the dealership showcases technological innovations such as the INGLO architecture and MAIA technology.

Executive Director of AMPL, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, expressed pride in strengthening their partnership with Mahindra. The facility marks AMPL's 135th Mahindra outlet, reinforcing its extensive network across six Indian states. The facility, developed with a Rs. 15 crore investment, is part of AMPL's plan to expand further in Krishna district, highlighting AMPL's vast reach and commitment to top-tier automotive services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

