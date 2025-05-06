Cape Town to Host FHS Africa 2025: Transforming Hospitality Through Innovation

Cape Town is set to become the epicentre of global hospitality innovation and investment as it welcomes the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa 2025, taking place from 17 to 19 June 2025. This premier industry gathering, held for the first time in South Africa’s Mother City, will convene the most influential minds and decision-makers shaping the future of the hospitality sector across the African continent.

The summit, organised by The Bench, promises a dynamic three-day programme that spans investment opportunities, strategic insights, development pipelines, and sustainability. It will attract a broad spectrum of delegates — from hotel owners and investors to developers, operators, and policy influencers.

A Star-Studded Speaker Lineup

William E. Heinecke, legendary founder and Chairman of Minor Hotels, will headline the event with a keynote presentation. A pioneer who launched his entrepreneurial journey at just 17, Heinecke has built one of the world’s most respected hotel empires. His session will explore the principles behind his enduring legacy and unveil his vision for the future of African hospitality.

Joining him are other high-profile global hospitality leaders such as:

Guy Hutchinson, President, Hilton MEA

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG for MEA & Southwest Asia

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer EMEA, Marriott International

Jean-Baptiste Recher, Chief Development Officer Luxury Brands, Accor

Esteban Lozada, Managing Director, North, West & South Africa, Hilton

These visionaries will dissect how global brands are evolving to suit Africa’s unique market dynamics and growth trajectories.

Capital Meets Strategy: Spotlight on Investment

FHS Africa 2025 places a major emphasis on investment with an impressive lineup of capital providers, private equity firms, and venture investors. Prominent names include:

Folaseto Akin-Olugbade, Principal, Actis

Olivier Granet & David Damiba, Co-CEOs, Kasada Capital Management

Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO, CG Corp Global

Magdaline Osei Baffour, Investment Director, Westmont Hospitality Group

Nyawira Kariuki, CEO, Janus Continental Group

Jameel Verjee, Founder & CEO, CityBlue Hotels

These seasoned investors will lead sessions that examine how to unlock long-term value in African markets, mitigate investment risks, and identify high-growth areas.

Insights from Leading Operators

The operator segment will also see strong representation with senior executives from key regional brands:

Graham Wood, CEO, Sun International

Marcel von Aulock, CEO, Southern Sun

Tony Romer-Lee, Managing Partner AMEA, Valor Hospitality Partners

David Green, CEO, V&A Waterfront

They will speak on topics ranging from operational excellence and development bottlenecks to ESG priorities and the sustainability agenda.

Elevating Conservation and Sustainable Tourism

Environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism are integral to this year’s summit. A special focus will be placed on hospitality’s role in ecological conservation, with speakers like:

Dr Morne du Plessis, CEO, WWF South Africa

Mark Read, former Chairman, WWF SA

Brooke Friswold, Bring The Elephant Home

Joe Pietersen, Nkombe Rhino

Their discussions will explore how eco-conscious hospitality practices can support biodiversity while enriching guest experiences.

Additional Influential Voices

The event will feature more than 100 speakers, including:

Gillian Saunders, top tourism strategy consultant

Kevin Teeroovengadum, Proptech Africa

Paul Gardiner, CEO, Terra Nova

Bani Haddad, Founder, Aleph Hospitality

Tadiwos G. Belete, Kuriftu Resorts

Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality

Wayne Godwin, JLL Africa

Thami Nkadimeng, noted moderator and transformation strategist

Each will bring a unique perspective on the convergence of technology, travel, and development in African markets.

A True Investor Powerhouse

FHS Africa has established a reputation as a deal-making hub, with over $4 billion in hospitality projects signed since its inception. This year’s summit aims to build on that legacy, featuring active capital partners such as:

Berkeley Properties

Cameroon Hotels Corporation

Cresta Marakanelo Limited

DEG

FROS Capital

Fundo Soberano de Angola

IFC

Oak & Satin Properties

Proparco

Rockshieldburg-City

The Midwest Company

UAG Investments

Their presence underscores the summit’s influence in catalysing real estate development, acquisitions, and greenfield projects throughout the continent.

More Than Just Business

Beyond the boardroom, FHS Africa 2025 will offer curated networking experiences. These include:

High-energy speed networking sessions

Closed-door investor councils

Offsite tours of Cape Town’s latest hotel and resort developments

A community-driven charity run, blending networking with social impact

These formats are designed to foster genuine connections and encourage collaborative problem-solving in a fast-evolving industry.

A Bold Vision for Africa’s Hospitality Future

Matthew Weihs, Commercial Director of The Bench, emphasised the summit’s vision, stating:

“We’re incredibly proud to bring FHS Africa to Cape Town for the first time. It’s a city that represents innovation, diversity, and growth — the perfect backdrop for an event that connects the brightest minds in hospitality and drives real investment across the continent. The 2025 programme is bold, dynamic, and focused on action."

FHS Africa 2025 promises to be a milestone event for African hospitality, inspiring a new wave of investments, partnerships, and sustainable tourism practices.