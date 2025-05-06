Left Menu

India-UK Pact to Eliminate Double Social Security Contributions

India and the UK finalized a social security pact to prevent dual contributions for Indian professionals temporarily working in the UK. The agreement addresses long-standing concerns from Indian businesses regarding extra costs from mandatory National Insurance payments for short-term skilled workers in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:09 IST
India-UK Pact to Eliminate Double Social Security Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United Kingdom have successfully concluded negotiations for a pivotal social security pact, aiming to prevent Indian professionals who work in the UK for short periods from having to contribute twice to social security funds. This move is expected to significantly benefit Indian businesses.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of a bilateral free trade agreement, signaling a strengthening of economic ties between the two nations. Currently, Indian professionals in the UK contribute to local social security but fail to receive benefits upon returning home after completing their assignments.

Business leaders have long advocated for this change, citing the financial burden of approximately 500 British pounds per Indian employee each year, attributed to mandatory National Insurance contributions. India's existing agreements with other nations further alleviate such dual contributions for their citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025