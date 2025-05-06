Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Bihar
In Bihar's Katihar district, a devastating head-on collision between a car and a tractor resulted in eight fatalities and two injuries. The victims, returning from a wedding, were involved in the accident on NH-31 near Sameli block. Authorities are ensuring proper treatment for the injured.
In the early hours of Tuesday, Bihar's Katihar district witnessed a tragic road accident, claiming the lives of eight individuals and injuring two others. Police confirmed the collision occurred between a car and a tractor.
The accident took place in the Sameli block when the victims were returning to Supaul from a wedding. According to SP Vaibhav Sharma, the car collided head-on with a tractor near the Sameli block office on NH-31.
Authorities rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a local government hospital. While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed condolences and ensured proper medical care for the injured, the community mourns the loss.
