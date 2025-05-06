Left Menu

India-UK Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement, which will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports and simplify the trade of British goods like whisky and cars to India. This agreement marks a historic milestone to enhance trade, investment, and job creation between the two countries.

India and the United Kingdom have reached a landmark milestone with the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), hailed as the most significant post-Brexit deal for the UK. This agreement will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports, facilitating easier trade between the two nations.

The pact, described by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as historic, is poised to significantly boost trade, investment, and job creation. British goods such as whisky and vehicles will find easier access into the Indian market, while mobility for professionals between the two countries will be simplified.

Indian officials highlighted the extensive market access this FTA provides across sectors like textiles, marine products, and technology, among others. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the economic benefits and stronger bilateral ties this deal will usher in, marking a new era for UK-India relations.

