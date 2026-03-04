Tensions Erupt Over Iranian Missile Strikes: Qatar Demands Cessation
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi states missile attacks targeted U.S. interests, not Qatar. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani dismisses the claim, urging Iran to cease attacks. Qatar asserts its commitment to self-defense while emphasizing its preference for diplomacy and dialogue.
In a high-profile diplomatic exchange, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi assured Qatar that Iranian missile strikes were specifically aiming at U.S. interests rather than the neighboring state.
However, Qatar's chief diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, vehemently denied this justification, urging Tehran to immediately halt these offensive actions, according to statements made by the Qatari Foreign Ministry on X.
Amid these tensions, Sheikh Mohammed asserted Qatar's right to self-defense while reaffirming the nation's longstanding commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy conducted in good faith.
