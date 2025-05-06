Friedrich Merz Takes the Helm Amid Economic Challenges in Germany

In a dramatic political shift, Friedrich Merz has been elected as Germany's new chancellor following a second round of voting in parliament, overcoming an initial setback that marked a historic moment in post-war German politics.

This political development saw German bond yields briefly soar to their highest in three weeks, signaling market volatility. Merz's coalition with the Social Democrats aims to implement measures, including a substantial €500 billion infrastructure fund, to invigorate the struggling German economy.

Yet, as investors navigate these dynamics, attention also turns to global debt markets, with Germany meeting a robust demand for its 30-year bond and the U.S. preparing for its 10-year note auction, indicating ongoing shifts in international financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)