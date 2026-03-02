Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields React as Middle East Conflict Stirs Inflation Worries

Euro zone government bond yields rose as concerns grew over extended Middle East conflict potentially impacting global growth and inflation. Despite a slight rebound in German bond yields, rising oil prices fueled inflation fears, potentially influencing the European Central Bank's future interest rate policies. Investors eye upcoming euro zone inflation data.

Euro zone government bond yields rose above recent lows on Monday amid escalating concerns about the ongoing Middle East conflict's effect on global economic stability and inflation.

German two-year bond yields increased by 1 basis point to 2.0215%, while the benchmark 10-year bond moved into positive territory, settling at 2.6511% as market risk-aversion took hold. Bund yields saw their sharpest monthly drop since April after a three-week decline, amid fears the Middle East conflict could drag on. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested in a Daily Mail interview that the conflict might last four weeks, with attacks persisting until U.S. goals are accomplished.

The uncertainty has spurred a shift toward safe-haven assets, even as inflation concerns grow due to spiking energy prices. Brent crude rose 9.5% to $79.78 a barrel, leading to speculation the European Central Bank may have to reconsider its interest rate stance. The likelihood of a rate cut by year-end is now seen at around 24%, slightly down from earlier expectations. Investors await February's euro zone inflation data, with German inflation already showing a surprise drop to 2% in February, driven by falling energy costs.

