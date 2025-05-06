REAL ID Enforcement: What It Means for Air Travelers Starting Wednesday

As of Wednesday, air travelers in the U.S. who lack REAL ID-compliant identification may encounter extra security measures, though access to flights will not be denied, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

This measure comes despite earlier TSA warnings that passengers failing to present compliant ID could be barred from flights. The enforcement marks a significant shift in U.S. travel policy, originally set out to reinforce national security post-9/11.

With a deadline extension to May 2025, the REAL ID Act establishes stringent security standards for ID issuance, which critics argue disproportionately affects immigrants and infrequent travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)