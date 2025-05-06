India and UK Seal Historic Free Trade Deal, Bolstering Economic Ties
The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum lauds the landmark Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK. The deal promises to enhance economic cooperation, unlock investment opportunities, and boost jobs. Benefits include zero duty for 99% of Indian exports and growth in various service sectors.
The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has applauded the finalization of a free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom, marking a significant step in strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Describing it as a milestone, USISPF emphasized the shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth.
Optimism remains high for ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement. USISPF states the agreement could open new investment avenues, deepen economic relations, and enhance people-to-people ties between the nations. Recent exchanges suggest a commitment to finalizing a reciprocal tariff deal before advancing Bilateral Trade Agreement discussions.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the new Free Trade Agreement at the India@2047 Summit, underscoring its role in economic cooperation with the UK's significant open market. Modi's dialogue with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer played a role in finalizing the deal, promising new opportunities, particularly for India's MSME sector.
This ambitious Free Trade Agreement, coupled with a Double Contribution Convention, opens massive export opportunities for labor-intensive sectors and promises to boost growth and job creation across India. The Commerce and Industry Ministry highlights zero duty for 99% of Indian exports and substantial benefits for sectors like IT and financial services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
