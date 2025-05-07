India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sparks Strategic Automotive Transformation

India and the United Kingdom have sealed an ambitious free trade agreement that aims to overhaul their trade relations by 2030. Central to this pact is a duty-free import quota for electric vehicles, though it remains capped to a few thousand units, according to a source close to the negotiations.

The landmark agreement will usher in reduced tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports while facilitating easier export of British goods like whisky and automobiles to India. Tariffs on automotive imports are projected to drop significantly from over 100 per cent to just 10 per cent under agreed quotas, a move likely to benefit firms such as Tata-JLR.

The duty-free access to electric vehicles is limited and prioritizes the concerns of the sector, ensuring only a gradual reduction in duty for internal combustion engine imports. Similarly, the duty reduction for Scotch Whisky will extend over a decade, emphasizing the deal's strategic approach to industrial sensitivities and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)