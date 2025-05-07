Aviation Disarray: Newark Airport Faces Flight Cuts and Staffing Shortages

The U.S. Transportation Department is actively collaborating with airlines to address the recent disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport by reducing flights and increasing air traffic control staffing, Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Tuesday. These measures follow significant flight interruptions beginning April 28.

Newark airport, a crucial hub near New York City, has been plagued by runway construction, FAA equipment malfunctions, and staffing shortages, prompting urgent investigations and funding calls. A brief loss of contact between controllers and aircraft on April 28 heightened concerns.

Despite efforts to enhance staffing and upgrade equipment, United Airlines is cutting 35 daily flights following existing reductions. The FAA relocated Newark airspace control to Philadelphia due to staffing issues and congestion. Major airlines seek extended flight cuts until October 2027 due to persistent staffing shortages.

