US-China High-Stakes Talks: A Path to Trade Peace?

This weekend, US officials will engage in a pivotal meeting with Chinese delegates in Switzerland, marking the first major diplomatic interaction since the onset of the US-China trade war. The discussions aim to address ongoing tariff disputes that have significantly impacted global markets and consumer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

This weekend marks a critical juncture in US-China relations as high-level officials from both nations convene in Switzerland. The meeting, the first of its kind since President Donald Trump initiated a trade war with steep tariffs on imports, carries significant global economic implications.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet their Chinese counterparts in Geneva, as confirmed by the Trump administration. This encounter comes as market anxieties grow over the tariffs' impact on consumer goods prices and supply chains.

The tariffs have escalated since Trump's announcement of 'Liberation Day' tariffs, prompting China to respond in kind. With US tariffs on Chinese goods at 145% and Chinese tariffs on US products at 125%, businesses on both sides are feeling the strain, with some US firms halting orders and expansion plans. The upcoming talks hope to pave the way for fairer trade between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

