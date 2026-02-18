Left Menu

India's Oilmeal Export Plunge: The Impact on Global Markets

India's oilmeal exports saw a significant decline of 42% year-on-year in January due to reduced shipments of soybean and rapeseed meals. Overall exports fell to 3.2 million tonnes from April to January compared to the previous year. Ricebran extraction was the only segment that increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:39 IST
India's Oilmeal Export Plunge: The Impact on Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's oilmeal exports plummeted by 42% year-on-year in January, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). The significant drop is attributed to decreased shipments of soyabean and rapeseed meals, with total exports falling to 2,60,123 tonnes from last year's 4,52,352 tonnes.

Between April and January of the 2025-26 period, oilmeal exports declined to 3.2 million tonnes, down from 3.6 million tonnes the year before. Soyabean meal exports were particularly hit, dropping to 132,440 tonnes from 286,287 tonnes. Rapeseed meal shipments also fell dramatically due to reduced crushing activity as processors awaited new crop supplies in February and March.

Interestingly, ricebran extraction defied the overall downtrend, soaring to 35,367 tonnes from a mere 63 tonnes the previous January. Key markets for Indian oilmeals remain China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Germany, with variations in pricing noted between Indian and European suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

 India
2
Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

 India
3
Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026