India's Oilmeal Export Plunge: The Impact on Global Markets

India's oilmeal exports plummeted by 42% year-on-year in January, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). The significant drop is attributed to decreased shipments of soyabean and rapeseed meals, with total exports falling to 2,60,123 tonnes from last year's 4,52,352 tonnes.

Between April and January of the 2025-26 period, oilmeal exports declined to 3.2 million tonnes, down from 3.6 million tonnes the year before. Soyabean meal exports were particularly hit, dropping to 132,440 tonnes from 286,287 tonnes. Rapeseed meal shipments also fell dramatically due to reduced crushing activity as processors awaited new crop supplies in February and March.

Interestingly, ricebran extraction defied the overall downtrend, soaring to 35,367 tonnes from a mere 63 tonnes the previous January. Key markets for Indian oilmeals remain China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Germany, with variations in pricing noted between Indian and European suppliers.

