Airlines Cancel Flights Amidst Rising Tensions Following Strikes
More than 35 flights at Delhi airport have been cancelled after India's missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan. The airport, which is the busiest in the country, faced cancellations from both domestic and international airlines. The changes were due to airspace conditions following the strikes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant disruption, over 35 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were cancelled as tensions escalated following India's military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan.
Among the cancellations were 23 domestic departures and eight arrivals. Additionally, flights by international carriers, including American Airlines, were also impacted, reflecting the broader implications of the airspace adjustments.
Operation Sindoor's missile strikes targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, leading to immediate flight schedule disruptions at the IGIA, the busiest airport in the country with approximately 1,300 daily movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
121 AFMC Graduates Join Indian Armed Forces
Indian Armed Forces Witness Major Leadership Transitions
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Strike
Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Govt.