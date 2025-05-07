Airlines Cancel Flights Amidst Rising Tensions Following Strikes

In a significant disruption, over 35 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were cancelled as tensions escalated following India's military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan.

Among the cancellations were 23 domestic departures and eight arrivals. Additionally, flights by international carriers, including American Airlines, were also impacted, reflecting the broader implications of the airspace adjustments.

Operation Sindoor's missile strikes targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, leading to immediate flight schedule disruptions at the IGIA, the busiest airport in the country with approximately 1,300 daily movements.

