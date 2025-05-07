Left Menu

Airlines Cancel Flights Amidst Rising Tensions Following Strikes

More than 35 flights at Delhi airport have been cancelled after India's missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan. The airport, which is the busiest in the country, faced cancellations from both domestic and international airlines. The changes were due to airspace conditions following the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:49 IST
Airlines Cancel Flights Amidst Rising Tensions Following Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, over 35 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were cancelled as tensions escalated following India's military strikes on terror sites in Pakistan.

Among the cancellations were 23 domestic departures and eight arrivals. Additionally, flights by international carriers, including American Airlines, were also impacted, reflecting the broader implications of the airspace adjustments.

Operation Sindoor's missile strikes targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, leading to immediate flight schedule disruptions at the IGIA, the busiest airport in the country with approximately 1,300 daily movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025