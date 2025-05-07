Operation Sindoor Forces Air India Flight Cancellations

Flights operated by Air India to and from nine key airports, such as Jammu and Amritsar, have been suspended until the early morning of May 10. This decision follows Operation Sindoor, where missile strikes were conducted against Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror incident last month that claimed 26 lives.

The airline has received directives from aviation authorities to halt operations at airports, including Srinagar, Leh, and Rajkot, leading to the cancellations. Passengers possessing valid tickets for this period will experience a one-time waiver on rescheduling fees or may choose a full refund for their cancelled flights, as posted by the airline on X.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, numerous airlines are implementing flight cancellations owing to restricted airspace, signaling widespread operational impacts beyond Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)