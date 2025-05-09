Swiss-US Tariff Tensions Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Talks

The Swiss president expressed dissatisfaction following discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, regarding the imposition of stringent US tariffs on Swiss imports. These discussions concluded without resolving Switzerland's tariff predicament.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government is eying consequential discussions between US and Chinese officials, scheduled to take place in Geneva, with hopes of de-escalating broader tariff tensions that could impact global markets.

The meetings underscore the diplomatic complexity and economic stakes, as Switzerland navigates its position amidst US-China trade negotiations, seeking relief from tariffs while highlighting Swiss economic contributions to the US job market.

