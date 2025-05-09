Left Menu

Swiss-US Tariff Tensions Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Talks

Switzerland's President Karin Keller-Sutter engaged in "disappointing" talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, attempting to reduce steep US tariffs on Swiss goods. As negotiations between the US and China loom in Geneva, Keller-Sutter remains optimistic about a potential resolution. With tariffs affecting global trade, these talks hold significant economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss president expressed dissatisfaction following discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, regarding the imposition of stringent US tariffs on Swiss imports. These discussions concluded without resolving Switzerland's tariff predicament.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government is eying consequential discussions between US and Chinese officials, scheduled to take place in Geneva, with hopes of de-escalating broader tariff tensions that could impact global markets.

The meetings underscore the diplomatic complexity and economic stakes, as Switzerland navigates its position amidst US-China trade negotiations, seeking relief from tariffs while highlighting Swiss economic contributions to the US job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

