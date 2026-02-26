CBIC Showcases 'Trade Facilitation Action Plus' Customs Reforms at WTO Geneva

In a strong push to highlight its leadership in global trade facilitation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the WTO, organised special sessions on Trade Facilitation and Capacity Building on 24 February 2026 on the sidelines of the WTO Committee on Trade Facilitation meeting in Geneva.

The sessions, led by Special Secretary and Member (Customs) Shri Surjit Bhujabal, drew delegates from around 40 WTO member countries and the WTO Secretariat, reflecting growing international interest in India’s digital customs transformation model. The event also comes ahead of India’s 8th Trade Policy Review scheduled for July 2026.

India Moves Beyond Compliance to “TFA Plus”

Having notified 100 percent of its commitments under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) within stipulated timelines, India has now moved towards “TFA Plus” reforms under the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP 3.0).

The focus is no longer just compliance — but alignment with evolving global best practices.

India’s progress under TFA reflects sustained reforms aimed at:

Enhancing transparency

Strengthening inter-agency coordination

Simplifying cross-border trade procedures

Digital Customs Ecosystem: Faceless, Contactless, Paperless

The Indian delegation highlighted its “whole-of-government approach” to customs modernisation, built on deep digitalisation and process re-engineering.

Key indigenous systems showcased included:

Comprehensive Customs Automated System with Single Window Interface

Robust Risk Management System (RMS)

Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme

Pre-arrival customs processing and Electronic Exchange of Origin Data (EODES)

Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS)

Network of modern Customs Control Laboratories

Coordinated Border Management (CBM) and Virtual Trade Corridors (VTC)

India’s customs digital ecosystem integrates traders, customs authorities, banks, and logistics operators into a unified electronic platform, significantly reducing transaction costs and clearance time.

According to UNESCAP’s Global Survey 2023, India achieved an overall trade facilitation implementation score of over 93 percent — the highest in South Asia and among the top performers in the Asia-Pacific region — with full implementation in Transparency, Formalities, Institutional Arrangements and Cooperation, and Paperless Trade.

Empowering MSMEs and E-Commerce Exporters

Special Secretary Shri Surjit Bhujabal emphasised that India’s customs reforms over the past decade have directly contributed to trade growth and deeper integration into global value chains.

Digital reforms have particularly benefited Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by:

Lowering compliance burdens

Improving predictability

Enabling participation in e-commerce exports

Recent 2026 Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms include:

Creation of a single, interconnected digital customs window

Trust-based systems recognising trusted importers in risk systems

Reduced physical verification and factory-to-ship clearance

Removal of the ₹10 lakh value cap on courier exports, allowing exports of any value via courier

Return to Origin (RTO) mechanism for unclaimed international courier shipments

Simplified, risk-based framework for handling e-commerce export returns

These reforms are expected to significantly boost small exporters and digital trade.

Capacity Building for the Global South

The second session focused on India’s role in capacity building for developing and least-developed countries.

Through the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) and the Central Revenue Control Laboratory (CRCL) — both recognised by the World Customs Organization (WCO) as regional centres — India has expanded international training outreach.

Since 2022:

NACIN has conducted 65 training programmes

Over 1,800 international participants from around 30 countries have been trained

CRCL has trained more than 300 international participants

Several programmes were conducted in collaboration with global bodies including the World Customs Organization (WCO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

India reiterated its willingness to partner with developing countries to strengthen TFA implementation capacities.

WTO as Platform for Shared Progress

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Dr Senthil Pandian, described trade facilitation reforms as a core pillar of India’s trade policy, aligning domestic reforms with global trade disciplines.

The event received positive feedback from participating countries and reaffirmed the WTO’s role as a platform for exchange of national experiences and technical cooperation.

Reiterating India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — officials emphasised India’s commitment to strengthening trade facilitation frameworks and supporting capacity-building efforts across developing nations.

With its shift from compliance to leadership under “TFA Plus,” India is positioning itself not only as a major trading nation but as a model for digital, transparent and inclusive customs governance.