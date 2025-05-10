Left Menu

Dollar Climbs on Trade Deal Optimism Amid U.S.-China Talks

The U.S. dollar gained against major currencies due to a U.S.-UK trade deal, fueling hopes for upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations. Financial markets show optimism with progress expected in trade talks. Despite some fluctuations against Asian currencies, the dollar remains strong, reflecting risk-taking sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:37 IST
Dollar Climbs on Trade Deal Optimism Amid U.S.-China Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is poised for a weekly rise against the Swiss franc, yen, and euro following a promising U.S.-UK trade agreement, creating a ripple of optimism for the upcoming U.S.-China talks. The financial world gears up for these critical negotiations scheduled to commence this weekend in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump unveiled a trade deal with the U.K., retaining a 10% baseline tariff but reducing excessive vehicle import duties. "The market optimism regarding U.S.-China trade discussions and potential broader trade deals is palpable," commented Matthew Weller, StoneX's head of market research.

Analysts suggest the U.S. administration may be seeking to repair trade relations, hinting that the worst of the trade tension could be waning. Despite minor setbacks against Asian currencies, the dollar remains buoyant. Bitcoin's surge past $100,000 further signifies market readiness for calculated risk-taking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

