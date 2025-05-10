Harley-Davidson Revs Up for New Global Racing Series
Harley-Davidson and MotoGP have announced the launch of a new global racing series starting in 2026. The series will feature bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix across Europe and North America. With 12 races across six locations, the series will showcase Harley-Davidson's racing ambitions on an international stage.
In a significant announcement on Saturday, motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson and MotoGP unveiled a fresh global racing series set to debut in 2026. This initiative will see teams competing on specially-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, known for their robust touring capabilities, at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.
Comprising a 12-race itinerary spread across six of the MotoGP calendar's Grands Prix, this series invites six to eight teams, each fielding two riders. 'This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,' remarked Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz regarding the project's scope and significance.
This innovative racing series is anticipated to inject fresh dynamism into the global motorsport scene, supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing, and promises to offer racing enthusiasts a novel form of motorcycle competition.
