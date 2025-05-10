Harley-Davidson Revs Up for New Global Racing Series

In a significant announcement on Saturday, motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson and MotoGP unveiled a fresh global racing series set to debut in 2026. This initiative will see teams competing on specially-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, known for their robust touring capabilities, at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.

Comprising a 12-race itinerary spread across six of the MotoGP calendar's Grands Prix, this series invites six to eight teams, each fielding two riders. 'This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,' remarked Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz regarding the project's scope and significance.

This innovative racing series is anticipated to inject fresh dynamism into the global motorsport scene, supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing, and promises to offer racing enthusiasts a novel form of motorcycle competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)