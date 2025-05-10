Left Menu

Harley-Davidson Revs Up for New Global Racing Series

Harley-Davidson and MotoGP have announced the launch of a new global racing series starting in 2026. The series will feature bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix across Europe and North America. With 12 races across six locations, the series will showcase Harley-Davidson's racing ambitions on an international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:04 IST
Harley-Davidson Revs Up for New Global Racing Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement on Saturday, motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson and MotoGP unveiled a fresh global racing series set to debut in 2026. This initiative will see teams competing on specially-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, known for their robust touring capabilities, at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.

Comprising a 12-race itinerary spread across six of the MotoGP calendar's Grands Prix, this series invites six to eight teams, each fielding two riders. 'This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,' remarked Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz regarding the project's scope and significance.

This innovative racing series is anticipated to inject fresh dynamism into the global motorsport scene, supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing, and promises to offer racing enthusiasts a novel form of motorcycle competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025