Railway Ministry Tightens Emergency Quota Regulations
The Indian Railway Ministry has reaffirmed its regulations against the misuse of Emergency Quota for train reservations, advising zonal officers to reject requests from travel agents. Rigorous guidelines were reiterated to ensure proper oversight of seat allotments, preventing unauthorized access and malpractice within the reservation system.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railway Ministry has issued a directive to its zonal officers to reject all Emergency Quota requests from travel agents, amid concerns of misuse. This announcement followed repeated instances of unauthorized attempts to secure accommodation under this quota.
In a written communication to principal chief commercial managers across all 17 railway zones, the ministry emphasized adherence to established guidelines to manage Emergency Quota allocations. Originally drafted in 2011, these procedures aim to streamline the allotment process and curb illicit practices.
Officers have been instructed to validate the identity of individuals requesting seats, maintain detailed registers of all applications, and conduct periodic inspections of reservation systems. The ministry's move aims to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in the reservation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
