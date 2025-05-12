Odisha's Industrial Surge Under Naveen Patnaik: A Decade of Growth

Odisha has emerged as a leader in industrial growth across India, a feat achieved during the tenure of BJD president Naveen Patnaik as the state's chief minister. Between 2015 and 2024, Odisha's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, the highest in the country, according to a report by ICRA Limited.

Patnaik credits this industrial boom to the state's strategic focus on the manufacturing sector and its efforts to attract investment through initiatives like 'Make-in-Odisha' conclaves. By the year 2024, the industrial sector's contribution to GSVA had reached 51%, marking one of the highest shares nationwide.

Highlighting the broader economic impact, Patnaik noted that Odisha recorded the second-highest growth in GSVA at constant prices more than 7%, surpassing the national economic growth of 5.8%. He expressed gratitude to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, attributing the state's transformation to their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)