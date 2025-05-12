Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Surge Under Naveen Patnaik: A Decade of Growth

Odisha, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, saw the highest industrial growth in India between 2015 and 2024. Fueled by the manufacturing sector, Odisha's GSVA grew at a compound annual growth rate of 10%, with the industry's share reaching 51% of the GSVA in 2024.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Odisha has emerged as a leader in industrial growth across India, a feat achieved during the tenure of BJD president Naveen Patnaik as the state's chief minister. Between 2015 and 2024, Odisha's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, the highest in the country, according to a report by ICRA Limited.

Patnaik credits this industrial boom to the state's strategic focus on the manufacturing sector and its efforts to attract investment through initiatives like 'Make-in-Odisha' conclaves. By the year 2024, the industrial sector's contribution to GSVA had reached 51%, marking one of the highest shares nationwide.

Highlighting the broader economic impact, Patnaik noted that Odisha recorded the second-highest growth in GSVA at constant prices more than 7%, surpassing the national economic growth of 5.8%. He expressed gratitude to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, attributing the state's transformation to their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

