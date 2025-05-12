Mexico's Strategic Debt Refinancing Triumph

In a strategic financial maneuver, Mexico has refinanced 154 billion pesos, equivalent to $7.85 billion, in debt. The operation, announced by the finance ministry on Monday, aims to optimize the country's debt maturities.

According to the finance ministry, the refinancing measures have effectively extended the average term of this debt by 5.18 years. This development is part of Mexico's ongoing efforts to solidify its economic standing and manage future liabilities more effectively.

The refinanced amount highlights the nation's dedication to maintaining fiscal stability as part of its broader economic policy framework. As per the ministry, this marks a promising step towards ensuring long-term fiscal health and economic resilience. The current exchange rate is $1 to 19.6241 Mexican pesos.

(With inputs from agencies.)