AI: The Beacon of Hope for Economic Stability
Economists suggest an AI-driven productivity surge could help stabilize strained public finances across major economies. It could boost worker efficiency and potentially lower debt by enhancing growth. However, demographic challenges and fiscal policies remain key factors in determining AI's long-term impact on debt dynamics.
Economists are highlighting the potential of an AI-driven productivity surge to stabilize strained public finances in major economies. While it could boost worker efficiency and ease debt burdens, it won't be a catch-all solution for fiscal problems, which are deeply rooted in demographic challenges and spending pressures.
The hope is that AI will shake off the productivity slump post-2008, as higher growth could make government spending and debt loads more sustainable. Experts such as Filiz Unsal from the OECD suggest that AI could reduce debt by increasing employment, thus improving overall fiscal health.
However, the biggest hurdles remain. Demographic shifts and fiscal entitlements tied to an ageing population are significant challenges. Without careful fiscal management and policy adjustments, even a productivity boom may not suffice to offset the financial strain, warns practitioners and economists.
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- productivity
- economy
- public finances
- debt
- labour
- growth
- demographics
- fiscal policy
- technology
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda's Green Bond Ambition: Raising ₹10,000 Crore for Sustainable Growth
Modi Calls for Industry Innovation to Propel India's Growth
China's Economic Vision: Balancing Growth and Self-Reliance
Navigating Regulatory Overhaul: Paysquare Leads Indian Businesses Amid Labour and Tax Reforms
Green Wave Shakes Labour Stronghold: The Gorton and Denton By-election Upset