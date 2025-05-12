Left Menu

Power Outage Chaos: London's Tube Network Disrupted

A power failure disrupted several of London's busiest Tube lines. The Bakerloo line was completely suspended, while others faced delays. This follows a March incident causing Heathrow Airport's shutdown. Transport union TSSA demands an inquiry to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - London's Tube network faced significant disruptions on Monday due to widespread power failures, causing chaos for commuters on several major lines. As of 5 p.m. local time, the Bakerloo line was entirely shut down, while other lines like Jubilee, Elizabeth, and Piccadilly experienced severe or minor delays.

Power outages have highlighted their potential for causing havoc throughout London's transit systems, drawing fresh scrutiny after Heathrow Airport was forced to halt operations for 18 hours in March due to a nearby substation fire. Transport for London (TfL) assured commuters that most lines would soon resume normal service, although no exact timeline has been provided.

In response to the incident, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) called for a detailed inquiry to prevent similar disruptions in the future. "Safety for all is key at this moment, but in due course, we will need a proper inquiry into what happened and the lessons to be learned," stressed TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

