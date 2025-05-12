Flight Operations Resume at 32 Indian Airports Amidst Tensions

After military tensions briefly shut down operations, civilian flights will once again take off from 32 major airports across India, as per the Airports Authority of India. These airports, including prominent ones in Srinagar and Amritsar, had been closed from May 9 due to a military standoff.

With the easing of the situation, major Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have begun reissuing travel updates. Air India announced resuming services from multiple northern and western regions starting May 13, with new bookings available immediately.

As operations ramp up, passengers have been advised to keep tabs on flight status through airline websites. Over the next few days, flights will progressively resume across affected routes, reflecting the stabilization of recent security concerns.

