Flight Operations Resume at 32 Indian Airports Amidst Tensions

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the resumption of civilian flight operations at 32 airports, which were temporarily closed due to military tensions between India and Pakistan. Airlines have issued travel advisories as flight operations restart, following the lifting of temporary closures and improved security measures.

After military tensions briefly shut down operations, civilian flights will once again take off from 32 major airports across India, as per the Airports Authority of India. These airports, including prominent ones in Srinagar and Amritsar, had been closed from May 9 due to a military standoff.

With the easing of the situation, major Indian airlines such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have begun reissuing travel updates. Air India announced resuming services from multiple northern and western regions starting May 13, with new bookings available immediately.

As operations ramp up, passengers have been advised to keep tabs on flight status through airline websites. Over the next few days, flights will progressively resume across affected routes, reflecting the stabilization of recent security concerns.

