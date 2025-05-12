Strengthening Local Manufacturing: DPIIT's Proposal for Tender Scrutiny

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is taking decisive action to ensure compliance with public procurement norms by proposing the appointment of a consulting agency.

The primary aim of this initiative is to bolster local manufacturing under the 2017 Make in India Order by scrutinizing central government tenders to ensure they comply with local content requirements. The government has outlined penalties for contractors failing to meet these requirements.

DPIIT previously identified 259 non-compliant tenders in 2024, and this move comes as a response to the ongoing issue of procuring entities bypassing the Order, which is crucial for increasing domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)