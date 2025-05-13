Tensions Rise as U.S. Suspends Mexican Beef Imports Over Screwworm Concerns

In a move that has stirred diplomatic waters, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled as 'unfair' the U.S. decision to halt Mexican beef imports due to screwworm detection. During a press briefing, Sheinbaum expressed hopes to avoid further economic repercussions for Mexico.

The U.S. implemented the import suspension in response to the pest's northward spread, despite prior agreements that lifted a previous ban. The Agriculture Department stressed the critical nature of controlling the screwworm, citing previous industry impacts.

Additionally, Mexico's Health Ministry issued a warning following the first human case of screwworm infestation in Chiapas, highlighting the broad threats posed by this invasive parasite.

