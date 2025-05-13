Tensions Rise as U.S. Suspends Mexican Beef Imports Over Screwworm Concerns
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S. decision to suspend Mexican beef imports due to screwworm detection as unfair. The U.S. previously lifted a ban following additional protocols. Despite efforts, the screwworm has advanced north. Mexico issued a warning after confirming a human infestation case.
In a move that has stirred diplomatic waters, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum labeled as 'unfair' the U.S. decision to halt Mexican beef imports due to screwworm detection. During a press briefing, Sheinbaum expressed hopes to avoid further economic repercussions for Mexico.
The U.S. implemented the import suspension in response to the pest's northward spread, despite prior agreements that lifted a previous ban. The Agriculture Department stressed the critical nature of controlling the screwworm, citing previous industry impacts.
Additionally, Mexico's Health Ministry issued a warning following the first human case of screwworm infestation in Chiapas, highlighting the broad threats posed by this invasive parasite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
