China Defends Trade Stance Amidst Fresh U.S. Tariff Threats

China announced on Wednesday that it has fulfilled its trade obligations under Washington's Section 301 unfair trade practices policy. This declaration follows the U.S. Trade Representative's signal that investigations, possibly resulting in more tariffs, will proceed.

Beijing emphasized its commitment to the 2020 agreement with the U.S. and expressed hopes for a cooperative approach rather than provocations. The spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry urged Washington not to shift responsibility as the U.S. continues its probes.

China remains open to economic consultations with the U.S. but warned that it would defend its rights if investigations and resulting restrictions persist. The ongoing scrutiny includes potential tariffs affecting trade practices with China and Brazil.

